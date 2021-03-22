The bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha last week, also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the Lieutenant Governor before any executive action.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major setback for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill.

The bill, which aims to promote harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive, will restrict the powers of the elected government in Delhi and enhance powers of the Lieutenant Governor.

The bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha last week, also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the Lieutenant Governor before any executive action.

Looking at this, the AAP has strongly opposed the bill and has urged the Centre to reconsider it. On Wednesday, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal had even said that the AAP dispensation is ready to even fall at the Modi government's feet for its withdrawal.

"The Centre has brought in a law that says 'Delhi government means Lieutenant Governor'. If this happens, where will the CM go? Do elections, votes do not mean anything? It is a fraud with the people," Kejriwal had said on Wednesday.

"Earlier all files would go to L-G, but in 2018, the Supreme Court ordered that no file would go to the LG as there is an elected government in Delhi that has the powers. Now, the Centre has specified in the amended law to send all files to the L-G. They (BJP) do not believe in the Supreme Court or the Constitution," he had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma