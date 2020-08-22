India had tightened its grip on China and had cancelled several tenders, cramping the trade ties with Beijing, following the violent clash at the Galwan Valley which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel rank officer.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another huge setback for China, India has decided to cancel a tender for making 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains after a Chinese firm emerged as the only foreign bidder for the global tender.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said that a fresh tender will be floated within a week and preference will be given to the Centre's “Make In India programme”.

“Tender for manufacturing of 44 nos of semi high speed train sets (Vande Bharat) has been cancelled. Fresh tender will be floated within a week as per Revised Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) order,” the Ministry of Railways said in a tweet on Friday night.

Fresh tender will be floated within a week as per Revised Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) order.

According to reports, a Chinese joint venture – CRRC Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited – had emerged as the only foreign player among the six contenders for the supply of electrical equipment and other items for the 44 train sets of 16 coaches each.

However, the Indian Railways was “keen to ensure that a purely domestic entity” bags the tender and it decided to cancel the tender after the Chinese firm emerged as the front-runner, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

India had tightened its grip on China and had cancelled several tenders, cramping the trade ties with Beijing, following the violent clash at the Galwan Valley which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel rank officer.

Following the clash, the Indian Railways had also cancelled tender for thermal cameras meant for "COVID-19 surveillance" after Indian firms alleged that the tender specifications favoured a Chinese company. Later, the Narendra Modi government also banned 59 Chinese apps, including popular video making app TikTok, putting pressure on Beijing.

About Vande Bharat train project:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the maiden run of a Vande Bharat train on the New Delhi-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019. The second such train service between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra was flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah on October 3, 2019.

Officials said going by the cost of manufacturing the first Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express, which was launched last year at an expense of Rs 100 crore, of which Rs 35 crore was for the propulsion system alone, the present tender for 44 such kits would be worth over Rs 1,500 crore.

