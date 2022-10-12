Setback For AAP, Punjab-Haryana HC Quashes FIRs Against Kumar Vishwas, Tajinder Bagga

IN A big setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday quashed the FIR against ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishvas, who was booked in Punjab’s Roopnagar for making inflammatory statements against Arvind Kejriwal. The High Court also dismissed the case against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga, booked for promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

Hearing a petition filed by Kumar Vishwas, the Punjab-Haryana High Court has ordered the police to quash the case registered against him in Punjab's Rupnagar. Vishwas in his petition said the lawsuit brought against him was a clear abuse of the legal system and appeared to be political in nature.

"The manner in which the investigating agency is proceeding, it is apparent that it is trying to curtail the liberty of the petitioner by adopting a procedure unknown to law," he as quoted by ANI had submitted.

Taking to Twitter, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the party welcomes the cancellations of the FIR against Kumar Vishwas and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

”We welcome the cancellation of FIR against Dr Kumar Vishwas and Tajinder Bagga by Punjab and Haryana High Court. AAP government has registered similar vendetta FIRs against Congress leaders also. Those cases will also fall flat in the court of law,” Warring tweeted.

A case was registered against Kumar Vishwas under sections 153, 153A, 505, 505 (2), 116 along with sections 143, 147, 323 (assault), 341, 120-B (criminal conspiracy). Apart from Vishwas, a case was also registered against Congress leader Alka Lamba. Lamba has been accused of supporting the remarks made by Vishwas.

Earlier before the Punjab state assembly elections on February 20, Kumar Vishwas had alleged that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had connections with separatists in Punjab, and those having sympathy with separatists used to come to his house for meetings.

On April 12, the Punjab Police in Rupnagar town filed an FIR against Vishwas for his "inflammatory statements" against Kejriwal. Soon after the Punjab police registered a case against Kumar and Congress leader Alka Lamba, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) demanded immediate cancellation of the FIR registered against Congress leader Alka Lamba and Kumar Vishwas, stating that it had only been registered to settle the personal agenda as they were critical of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.





(With Agency Inputs)