'Set Your Own House In Order': India Slams Pakistan Over Spreading False Propaganda At CICA Summit

UNION Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday, in a stern response to Pakistan, said that Islamabad has misused the CICA platform for propagating its false and malicious propaganda against India. She also advised the neighbouring country to set its house in order instead of lecturing the global community.

"It is unfortunate that Pakistan has chosen to once again misuse the CICA platform to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country and distract from the theme and focus of today's discussions and cooperation among the member states. The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and will remain an integral part of India. Pakistan has no locus standing to comment on India's internal affairs," Lekhi said at the CICA Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

"Pakistan's remarks today constitute gross interference in India's internal affairs, sovereignty, and territorial integrity which is inconsistent with the CICA declaration on the principles guiding relations between the CICA member states of September 1999," she added.

Highlighting that Pakistan continues to remain the global epicentre of terrorism, Lekhi said it should cease cross-border terrorism against India.

"Pakistan is the global epicentre of terrorism and continues to be the source of terrorist activities including in India. Pakistan continues to make no investment in human development but provides their resources for creating and sustaining the infrastructure of terrorism," she said.

"Pakistan must immediately cease anti-India cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism. It will do well to stop the grave and persistent human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh (PoJKL); refrain from effecting any further material changes in the status of PoJKL, and vacate the Indian territories that are under its illegal and forcible occupation", the minister added.

She also added that India desires to maintain normal relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan, advising Pakistan "to walk the talk by creating a conducive atmosphere, including by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible actions to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India in any manner".

She also added that such measures will enable the two countries to engage and address issues bilaterally rather than distract this important international forum from its agenda of cooperation.

This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the sixth CICA summit talked about Jammu and Kashmir and said that the onus remains on India to take necessary steps to engage towards result-oriented solutions.

CICA is the largest regional intergovernmental forum in Asia for enhancing cooperation toward promoting, peace, security, and stability in Asia with 27 state members and about half the world's population.

(With inputs from ANI)