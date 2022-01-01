New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India continue to witness a significant spurt in new COVID-19 cases stoked by the Omicron variant, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday wrote a letter to all states and Union Territories advising them to take appropriate measures to deal with a possible surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming days.

In a letter to all states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has advised them to start the process of setting up makeshift hospitals and form special teams to monitor patients in home isolation. It is to be noted that the health ministry has emphasised home isolation and advised all states to isolate the suspected COVID-19 patients in their homes.

The letter also states that all states and UTs should operationalize control rooms at the district/sub-district level and revisit the COVID dedicated health infrastructure.

The Centre had on Thursday written to 8 states and UTs urging them to remain cautious and take immediate actions in order to prevent a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In the letter, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed these states to take measures as there has been an increase in Covid cases and lessening of doubling time. These states have been told to enhance testing, strengthen hospital-level preparedness, increase the pace and coverage of vaccination.

The Center has also directed the states to enhance the testing in a focused manner by maintaining the ratio between RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). The states have been advised to go for proactive contact tracing and isolation and quarantine of the contacts of positive cases, their testing and follow up. The states have also been told to speed up the Covid vaccination coverage along with enforcing the Covid Appreciate Behaviour.

The letter from the Centre came after India saw a single-day rise of 22,775 new COVID-19 cases, highest since October 6, while the number of active cases surpassed one lakh. The country also recorded 406 more fatalities due to the viral disease which took the death toll from the pandemic to 4,81,080.

The country also logged 161 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,431. Of the 1,431 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus so far, 374 have either recuperated or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 454 new cases followed by Delhi at 351, Kerala 118 and Gujarat 115.

A total of 22, 431 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours last on October 6 while the active cases were recorded above one lakh last on November 30 when 1,00,543 such infections were registered.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent. The number of patients who have recuperated has gone up to 3,42,75,312, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan