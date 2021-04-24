Coronavirus Vaccination: Noting that CoWIN platform has 'stabilised' and working 'flawlessly', the Centre said that states and UTs should upload correct data timely to ensure that the integrity of the system is not compromised.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Saturday held a crucial meet with representatives of all states and union territories (UTs) and advised them to set up field hospital either through government agencies like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) or private sector for the third phase of coronavirus vaccination that will begin from May 1 across the country.

Reviewing the preparation for phase 3 of vaccination drive, the Centre said that the states and UTs should register more private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) in "mission mode".

Noting that CoWIN platform has 'stabilised' and working 'flawlessly', the Centre also said that states and UTs should upload correct data timely to ensure that the integrity of the system is not compromised.

"Monitor number of hospitals that have procured vaccines and have declared stocks and prices on CoWIN. Schedule Vaccination for eligible population for providing adequate visibility of vaccination slots on CoWIN," the Centre said.

The Centre also asked the states and UTs to train the CVC staff about vaccination and the use of CoWIN portal, adding that they must coordinate with law-and-order authorities for effective crowd management at inoculation centres.

"Regarding infrastructure augmentation for effective clinical treatment of the hospitalized COVID patients, States were advised to review their existing hospital and other COVID treatment infrastructure in light of the daily new case, daily fatality and those that would require hospitalization," it said.

The states were also advised to maintain a real-time record for available beds and make it easily accessible to general public and create guidelines and enable states to take over private health facilities to provide COVID-19 care.

They were also asked to expand designated COVID-19 care facilities for isolation of asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients so that all those who either cannot isolate at home and/or are willing for institutional isolation, have access to the requisite space and care.

The states were also asked to provide tele-medicine facilities for patients who are isolated at home and ensure adequate availability of oxygen, ventilators and intensive care under trained doctors, as well as access to steroids and other drugs as appropriate step up creation of in-hospital oxygen plants in large hospitals.

"Cooperation with National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) for repurposing healthcare facilities (spread across 18 regional offices) for creation of COVID facilities was also advised. They were also advised to use Railway Coaches for management of mild cases; details of availability of 3,816 such coaches, across 16 Zones of Railways have been shared with the States," the Centre said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma