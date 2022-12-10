'Set The House In Order': Supreme Court On Promotion of Women Army Officers

THE SUPREME Court asked the army to put its house in order, saying that it feels that it has not been "fair" to women officers who allege delays in promotions after being granted permission by the apex court in 2020.

"We feel that you (army) have not been fair to these women officers. We are going to pass a peremptory order on Tuesday ... You better set your house in order and tell us what you are doing for them."

"First, do not announce the results for the male officers who were considered in October (for promotions) until you announce their (women's) results," the bench said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was hearing the plea of 34 women army officers who have accused the male officers junior to them of being considered for promotions to perform combat and commanding roles in the army.

The bench questioned Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain and senior advocate R Balasubramanian about why they had not considered the women officers for promotion in October. Jain and Balasubramanian were appearing for the Centre and the armed forces.

The bench will give the order on Tuesday and said, "Two things, which you will have to do now. One, in pursuance of the SB III which were held in October for male officers, no male officer shall be posted until their (women's) SB III is complete," as quoted by news agency ANI.

The 34 women army officers have filed a plea, including Col Priyamvada A Mardikar and Col Asha Kale, who are permanent commissioned officers. They allege that they were discriminated against by a special selection board two months ago, which considered male officers who were juniors for promotion.

The senior lawyer, meanwhile, has assured the court that the grievance will be resolved.