New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday celebrated his 71st birthday. Several dignitaries and politicians, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, took to Twitter to wish PM Modi as he turned a year older.

Wishing him a long and healthy life, President Kovind said may he continue to serve the nation with his spirit of relentless service. "Happy birthday and best wishes to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. I wish you good health and long life and continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of 'Aharnisham Sevamahe'," President Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also wishes PM Modi and said that his "exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service" have led to the all-around growth of the nation.

"My best wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi ji on his birthday today. His exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to the all-around growth of the nation. May he be blessed with a long, healthy and happy life ahead," he tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded PM Modi and said that India has found a "strong and decisive leader" in PM Modi. He also said that PM Modi "has shown the world what people-loving leadership is like".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that PM Modi has written many new chapters in development and good governance in his tenure so far and wished that he fulfil his dream of making India a strong, prosperous and proud country.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, tweeted, "Happy birthday, Modi ji".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on the other hand, tweeted, "Greetings to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday today. My prayers for his long and healthy life. Dedication to Maa Bharati has guided his every step. Very reassuring to have such leadership at such challenging times. Honoured to serve under his guidance".

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari prayed for a long and healthy life to PM Modi and said that his ability to make decisions has helped India to reach new heights. Smriti Irani, meanwhile, said that India is making steady progress under PM Modi's leadership.

"The embodiment of commitment and purity, and the successful PM of the country who dedicated his life for the welfare of the people. Happy Birthday to Narendra Modi ji," she tweeted.

Born in Gujarat in 1950, PM Modi joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was later drafted into the BJP. In 2001, he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The BJP embarked on a mega 20-day public outreach, "Seva and Samarpan", from Friday to mark his 71st birthday and it will continue till October 7 to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as Gujarat chief minister. It has asked its workers to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccination drive as it eyes record-breaking numbers on Friday.

