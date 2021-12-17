New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Serum Institute of India’s Covovax vaccine received Emergency Use Approval from World Health Organisation, Adar Poonawala, CEO and owner of Pune-based Serum Institute of India said on Friday. Covovax became the ninth COVID-19 vaccine that received Emergency Use Approval from WHO.

“This is yet another milestone in our fight against COVID-19, Covovax is now W.H.O. approved for emergency use, showing excellent safety and efficacy,” Adar Poonawala said in a tweet.

Covovax requires two doses and is stable at 2 to 8 °C refrigerated temperatures. The vaccine uses a novel platform and is produced by creating an engineered baculovirus containing a gene for a modified SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma