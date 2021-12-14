New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has planned to launch 'Covovax,' as a COVID-19 vaccine for children in India in the coming six months, the company's CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Tuesday. While announcing the vaccine he mentioned that global vaccine supplies were outstripping the absorption capacity of several countries.

The Novavax shot, which the world's largest producer of vaccines calls Covovax, has shown good results in trials in children aged three and older, Adar Poonawalla told a virtual conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

He furtehr said the vaccine 'Covovax' is under trial and would offer protection to children all the way down till three years.

"We haven't seen a lot of severe disease in children. Fortunately, the panic is not there for children. However, we will be launching a vaccine in six months for children, hopefully down to the age of three," Poonawalla said.

He noted that already there are two companies in India that are licensed and their vaccines will be available soon. and let us inform you that currently Covishield and other COVID vaccines are approved for people above the age of 18 years.

Serum Institute, CEO also spoke in favour of vaccinating kids. “Yes, I think you should take and get your children inoculated. There's no harm, these vaccines have been proven to be safe and efficacious. Just wait for the government's announcement, and then you can go ahead,” he remarked.

"Our vaccine Covovax will be launched for children in six months," Poonawalla said, adding that Covovax is under trial and has shown excellent data all the way down to the age group of three years.

Further, Poonawalla said there was enough data to show that the vaccines will work and protect the children against the infectious disease.

He pointed out that so far nothing can be said about the Omicron variant as to how it would impact the children.

"I don't know what will happen with Omicron but so far the children have not been affected very badly with this (COVID) virus. I think their body, cells and their lungs recover better," he said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh