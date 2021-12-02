New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for booster shot of its anti-coronavirus vaccine Covishield amid fears over the Omicron variant that was detected first in South Africa last week, reported news agency ANI quoting officials.

This comes after several state governments - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala - urged the Centre to approve booster shots amid concerns over the omicron variant. However, the government officials have refused to give a nod for a third vaccine dose.

India has maintained that it wants to fully vaccinate its citizens first before a nod is given to booster shots. However, the possibility of a third vaccine dose cannot be denied as India's COVID-19 Task Force chairman Dr NK Arora has said that the Centre will likely roll out a comprehensive policy on additional and booster doses in the next two weeks.

"National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is coming up with a comprehensive policy on the booster and additional doses in the next two weeks. The policy will deal with who will require the vaccine, when and how. This needs to be seen in the context that a new variant is coming and with time only we will get to know more information about it. Therefore relevance and effectiveness of the current vaccines will also become apparent with time only," Dr Arora was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the new Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa on November 24. According to the WHO, its high number of mutations in spike protein could make it more transmissible than all previous strains. South African medical officials have reported the variant was found in fully vaccinated individuals and the cases are mild.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma