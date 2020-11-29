The Serum Institute of India said that the volunteer chose to go public and "malign" company's reputation despite being specifically informed by medical team that complications he suffered were independent of vaccine trial he underwent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Serum Institute of India on Sunday said it will seek damages in excess of Rs 100 crore from a Covishield volunteer who alleged the experimental vaccine triggered serious side effects, including virtual neurological breakdown.

In a statement, the SII said that the volunteer chose to go public and "malign" company's reputation despite being specifically informed by medical team that complications he suffered were independent of vaccine trial he underwent.

"Serum Institute of India is sympathetic with volunteer's medical condition, there's absolutely no correlation with vaccine trial and his medical condition. He is falsely laying blame for his medical problems on trial," the statement read, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"The claim is malicious because volunteer was specifically informed by medical team that complications he suffered were independent of vaccine trial he underwent. In spite of specifically being made aware of the same, he still chose to go public and malign reputation of company," it added.

The SII said that the intention behind spreading of such malicious information is an "oblique pecuniary motive" and that the company will seek damages in excess of Rs 100 crores for the same.

"It is evident that the intensions behind spreading of such malicious information is an oblique pecuniary motive. We will seek damages in excess of Rs 100 crores for the same and will defend such malicious claims," the statement read.

According to a report by PTI, the volunteer, alleging serious side effects -- including virtual neurological breakdown and impairment of cognitive functions -- had sought Rs 5 crore compensation in a legal notice to SII and others.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja