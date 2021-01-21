A massive fire broke out on Thursday at the Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A massive fire, which broke out on Thursday at the fourth and fifth floor of the Manjri Plant situated at the SEZ3 building within the premises Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune, has been brought under control. There are no reports of casualties and six people were evacuated from the site. In the video shared by the news agency ANI, thick clouds of smoke could be seen billowing out of one of the buildings in the SII complex at Gopalpatti.

At least 10 fire-tenders from Pune Fire Brigade rushed to the site. After almost 2-3 hours, the fire was doused off. Initial reports suggest that the fire was caused by an electric fault.

The site, where the fire broke out, is an under-construction building at the Serum Institute of India. According to the sources, as quoted by ANI, the vaccine and vaccine manufacturing plants are safe and the fire will not affect the production of the vaccine.

Maharashtra: Fire fighting operation underway at the under-construction building at Serum Institute of India in Pune, where a fire broke out this afternoon. At least 10 fire tenders present at the spot.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has also dialled Pune Municipal Commissioner for the ground report. He has also directed the state machinery to coordinate with the concerned authorities at the SII and ensure the situation is under control at the earliest. One team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been deployed at the site.

Reacting upon the fire incident, SII Chief Adar Poonawalla, as quoted by ANI, said that the most important thing we are focussing on right now is saving lives of the workers. He said that so far no loss to life or major injuries have been reported from the incident.

"Thank you everyone for your concern & prayers. So far the most important thing is that there've been no lives lost or major injuries due to fire, despite a few floors being destroyed", Adar Poonawalla said.

"I'd like to reassure all govt & public that there would be no loss of COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I'd kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at Serum Institute of India. Thank you very much Pune Police and Fire Dept", he added.

Pune Police Commissioner also said that the Covishield vaccine production was not done Manjri plant, where the fire broke out. The vaccine production will not be affected, he said, adding that, the site has been vacated and the officials are looking for any other individual trapped inside.

"Fire broke out at Manjri plant. Production wasn't done there but the preparation was on to begin it at a later stage. Fire fighting op is on, the building has been vacated but we're re-checking. Fire will be doused in an hr. No problem at vaccine plant/storage", Pune Police Commissioner said.

The SII is involved in the manufacturing of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine 'Covishield', which has been given the emergency use authorisation (EUA) in India this month.

Following the EUA, India on January 16 started the first phase nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, which is dubbed as the biggest inoculation drive across the globe. The vaccination drive, in its first phase, is aimed to inoculate around 3 crore health care worker and frontline warriors of the country.

Millions of vaccine doses are being manufactured by Serum Institute under technical collaboration with Oxford University/Astra Zeneca. It is pertinent to note that COVISHIELD (SII-ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) vaccine contains the replication-deficient simian adenovirus vector ChAdOx1, containing the structural surface glycoprotein (Spike protein) antigens of SARS-CoV-2

