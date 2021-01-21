A fire has broke out in the same building at the Serum Institute of India in Pune where a blaze killed five people this morning.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Five men died after a fire broke out in a five-storeyed under-construction building in the Serum Institute of India's Manjari premises in Pune on Thursday. Later in the day, another fire broke out in the same building but no loss of live or any damage was reported in the incident.

All five killed in the incident were construction workers whose bodies were recovered by fire brigade personnel from the fifth floor, police said, adding nine others were evacuated from the spot.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the five deceased workers included two each from Uttar Pradesh and Pune and one from Bihar.

The cause of the fire, that took place in the afternoon, is yet to be ascertained but it is being speculated that welding work caused the fire.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said that Covishield vaccine production won't be hit due to the fire.

"I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of #COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at @SerumInstIndia," Poonawalla tweeted.

"We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed," Poonawalla added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi express grief on the incident. "Anguished by the loss of lives due to an unfortunate fire at the @SerumInstIndia. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," he tweeted.

Cyrus Poonawalla, SII Chairman and Managing Director said families of each deceased will get a compensation of Rs 25 lakh.

"Today is an extremely sorrowful day for all of us at Serum Institute of India. Regrettably, there were losses of lives in the fire that broke out in our under installation facility situated at the Special Economic Zone at Manjri," he said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened and offer our condolences to the families of the departed. In this regard, we will be offering a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each of the families, in addition to the mandated amount as per the norms. We would like to extend our gratitude to everyone for their concerns and prayers in these distressing times."

Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally (more than 1.5 billion doses) which includes Polio vaccine as well as Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hib, BCG, r-Hepatitis B, Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccines, as per the company's website.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta