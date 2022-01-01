New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Five former chiefs of staff of Indian armed forces along with over hundred other citizens including various veterans, bureaucrats wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the "open call of the genocide of Indian Muslims" at various events, most recently in Uttarakhand's Haridwar’s “Dharam Sansad”.

The letter, whose signatories were comprised of a significant number of veterans, pointed out that such events that call for violence can also embolden external adversaries of the country.

The signatories included former chiefs of Naval Staff: Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, Admiral Arun Prakash, Admiral RK Dhawan and former chief of air staff Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi.

"Any breach of peace and harmony within the nation will embolden inimical external forces. The unity and cohesiveness of our men and women in uniform, including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Police Forces, will be seriously affected by allowing such blatant calls for violence against one or the other community in our diverse and plural society," it said.

Referring to the 3-day “Dharam Sansad” at Haridwar earlier in December 2021 the letter said, "We are seriously perturbed by the content of speeches made during a 3-day religious conclave called a Dharma Sansad, of Hindu Sadhus and other leaders, held at Haridwar between 17-19 December 2021. There were repeated calls for establishing a Hindu Rashtra and, if required, picking up weapons and killing of India's Muslims in the name of protecting Hinduism.”

"More such seditious meetings are being organised in other places," the letter added while referring to a similar event in Delhi where anti-Muslim pledges were taken.

"We cannot allow such incitement to violence together with public expressions of hate which not only constitute serious breaches of internal security but which could also tear apart the social fabric of our nation. One speaker made a call to the army and police to pick up weapons and participate in the cleanliness drive. This amounts to asking the army to participate in the genocide of our own citizens, and is condemnable and unacceptable," the letter said.

The so-called “Dharam Sansad” in Haridwar was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting inter-religion violence.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma