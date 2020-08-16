Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal (Retd) has defeated the deadly coronavirus, making a remarkable recovery after slipping in a critical situation, Indian Navy said on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 98-year-old war veteran, Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal (Retd) has defeated the deadly coronavirus, making a remarkable recovery after slipping in a critical situation, Indian Navy said on Sunday. The veteran was admitted to Naval Hospital Ship Asvini and also diagnosed with Pneumonia due to the COVID-19 infection. However, his condition was managed successfully and he was discharged after testing negative for the virus.

"Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal (Retd), a 98-yr-old war veteran, residing at Nerul was admitted to Naval Hospital Ship Asvini in a critical state; diagnosed with Pneumonia due to COVID a few weeks ago. His condition was successfully managed, leading to freedom from COVID-19," Indian Navy said in a statement

"Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal (Retd) was accorded a warm farewell at INHS Asvini, the primary naval healthcare centre in the war against COVID-19 & managing the care of serving & retired COVID-19 patients from Navy, Army, Air Force & Coast Guard," the Navy said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma