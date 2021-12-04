New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua passed away after prolonged illness in Delhi on Saturday. The 67-year-old Journalist, a well-known face in Television media, was first TV Journalist to be awarded the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 1996. In 2008, he was bestowed with Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honor.

Vinod Dua's daughter Mallika Dua took to Instagram to confirm the news of his death.



“Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall. The cremation will take place tomorrow (5.12.21) at Lodhi crematorium at 12 noon,” she wrote on Instagram.

The 67-year-old journalist, a distinguished name in broadcast Hindi journalism, had earlier lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati Dua, after a prolonged battle with Covid in June.

Earlier, both Vinod Dua and his wife were hospitalised in Gurugram during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in April-May earlier this year. While the journalist managed to survive through COVID, his radiologist wife could not.

Since last few months, Vinod Dua reportedly had severe health issues and was visiting hospitals. He was suffering from lungs infection and also was down with COVID. The veteran Journalist’s health continued to deteriorate amid COVID-19 pandemic and finally succumbed to prolonged illness on Saturday.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma