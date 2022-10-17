Senior IAS Officer, Accused Of Raping Woman In Andaman And Nicobar, Suspended By MHA

MINISTRY of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday suspended senior bureaucrat Jitendra Narain with "immediate effect" over an allegation of an alleged sexual assault.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Joint Secretary (Union Territory Division) in MHA Ashutosh Agnihotri said, "Ministry of Home Affairs today placed Jitendra Narain, a 1990-batch senior IAS officer of AGMUT Cadre and then Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, under suspension with immediate effect over allegation of an alleged sexual assault of a lady."

This came after Union Home Minister on Sunday received a report from Andaman and Nicobar Police in connection with the alleged sexual assault.

"As the report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of the official position on the part of Jitendra Narain, the Union Home Minister directed to take immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per law," said the Joint Secretary.

Accordingly, the official said, Narain, IAS has been "placed under suspension with immediate effect and disciplinary proceedings have been ordered against him and others".

He further added, "central government is committed to ensuring zero tolerance towards the acts of indiscipline by its officials irrespective of their rank and status, especially with regard to incidents involving the dignity of women."

Reportedly, an FIR has also been registered and action is being taken separately by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) of Andaman and Nicobar Police.

Earlier, a case was filed by the woman alleging that she was se*xually assaulted by Jitendra Narain, and others. The complaint was filed on August 21 and the victim gave a detailed account of the alleged sexual attack on her twice, in April and May, and requested for preserving the CCTV footage of the then chief secretary's residence for evidence.

Following the complaint, a special team headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police was formed to probe the serious allegation against Narain, who is currently posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

(With inputs from ANI)