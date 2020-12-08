The thieves had sent him a QR code on WhatsApp. They stole his contact details from OLX, where Vohra had posted an ad to sell his old furniture.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With almost everything moving to digital, criminals have also taken their operations to the cyber world and invented several ways to cheat innocent people on social media. In one such incident, the vicious thugs sitting in Uttar Pradesh robbed Aamir Vohra of Ludhiana and extracted Rs 1.75 lakh from his bank account. The thieves had sent him a QR code on WhatsApp. They stole his contact details from OLX, where Vohra had posted an ad to sell his old furniture.

The criminals had contacted him and decided to buy his furniture for Rs 4,000. They then sent a QR code to his WhatsApp number and asked him to send Rs 1. They had lured him by promising double the amount. Vohra fell for it and send them Rs 1. Soon, he received Rs 2 in his account.

By the time he could understand, the thieves had withdrawn Rs 1.75 lakh from his bank account. After that, they switched off their phone and disappeared.

Vohra went to the police and complained to Police Commissioner Rakesh Agarwal. After the investigation, the police registered a case against three persons from Uttar Pradesh, including two women, under relevant sections.

ADCP Investigation Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said that the accused have been identified as Priyatma Devi of Dalelganj in district Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, Neelam Rajput of Govardhan (Mathura), Arhol (Khurja) of Gautam Buddha Nagar. Police have launched a manhunt to trace all the three accused and assured they will soon be arrested.

