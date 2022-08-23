Sena Vs Sena: SC Refers Matter To 5-Judge Bench, Gives Breather To Team Thackeray

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the dispute between Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to a larger five-judge constitutional bench. It also provided a breather to the team Thackeray, asking the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to proceed with action on the party symbol dispute between the two camps till Thursday.

The observations were made by a three-judge bench, which included Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, Justice Krishna Murari, and Justice Hima Kohli. "List the matter before the constitution bench the day after tomorrow and the bench will decide about the symbol related to the Election Commission proceeding at the beginning," the bench said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The court was hearing pending cases related to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. Last month, the Shinde faction had told the court that it should be considered as the 'real Shiv Sena', urging the bench to dismiss all pleas filed by the team Thackeray.

Later on August 4, the top court directed the poll body to response to Shinde faction's plea. "Counsels submitted the issues which may arise to decide this case and whether to refer the matter to 5 judges constitution bench. This will be decided taking into consideration the submissions and the issues framed," it had said.

"We will take a call and at the same time, the date fixed by the EC is August 8 to submit a reply by the petitioners (Shinde group). If they (Uddhav) want some more time in view of the pendency of the matter then they will file an application seeking time. It is open for EC to grant reasonable adjournment," the bench said.

Shinde and 39 other MLAs of the Sena had rebelled against Thackeray that led to the collapse of the MVA government. Shinde later formed an alliance with the BJP and was made the Chief Minister of the state. On the other hand, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was made his deputy.