Sena Vs Sena: Shinde Faction Asks Guv To Withdrawn Names Proposed By Thackeray Camp For Legislative Council

Tightening the noose around the Uddhav Thackeray faction, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has written a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, requesting him to withdraw the 12 names recommended by the Shiv Sena president to be nominated to the vacant seats in the state Legislative Council.

The names were proposed by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November 2020. Although 23 months have passed, the Governor has not decided in this regard.

In his letter to Koshyari that was reportedly written on Saturday, Shinde has said that the 12 names should be withdrawn due to a change in the political leadership in Maharashtra. Reports suggest that Shinde will soon provide a new list of names to the Governor.

"The CM has written to the Governor asking to withdraw the names proposed by MVA. Now, a new list will be given to the Governor by the Shinde group and the BJP. The new government will decide who will be the 12 members appointed by the Governor to the Legislative Council," The Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

The MVA alliance, which also included the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had agreed on a '4-4-4' formula for the 12 vacant seats. However, according to a report by news agency IANS, the Shinde-Fadnavis coalition is working on an '8-4' ratio for the vacant MLC seats.

'AVOID CONFRONTATION': SHARAD PAWAR's ADVISE TO EKNATH SHINDE

On Saturday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has advised Shinde to avoid a face-off over the annual Dussehra rally of the Shiv Sena. Both the Thackeray and Shinde factions have sought permission from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai as the venue for the annual Dussehra rally of the party.

The annual mega-rally held on Vijaya Dashami or Dassehra Day each year is expected to be a litmus test on the Shiv Sena and the Shinde Group's claims that it is the 'real Shiv Sena'.

"A chief minister should avoid confrontation and take everyone along," Pawar, a former CM, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.