Sena vs Sena Row: SC To Hear Shinde Faction Plea On Uddhav Camp Stalling Proceedings Before EC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of the Eknath Shinde faction's claim that the Uddhav Thackeray camp is stalling proceedings before the poll panel where the former's application staking claim over the Shiv Sena and its symbol is pending, and said it will consider listing its plea before a constitution bench.



The Election Commission is investigating a request by a faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to be recognised as the true Shiv Sena and to be granted the party's bow and arrow poll symbol.



On August 23, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission not to issue any order on the Shinde faction's petition, referring to a five-judge constitution bench several questions related to defection, merger, and disqualification arising out of the recent Maharashtra political crisis.



"There was no interim order, according to us." The court had granted the other side a time extension (Uddhav group). The opposite party is now stalling the proceedings before the Election Commission. "Some elections are coming up in the state in the month of October," senior advocate N K Kaul, representing the Shinde faction, told a bench led by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit.



"I will look into that and I cannot say anything off the cuff, but certainly, there will be something by tomorrow," the CJI said.



On August 23, a bench led by then-CJI N V Ramana (since retired) referred the petitions filed by both Shiv Sena factions to a five-judge bench.



The Uddhav group raised several constitutional issues concerning defection, merger, and disqualification, as well as the power of the Speaker in situations such as those witnessed in Maharashtra during Shinde's rebellion.



The court had asked the EC to hold its hand on the Shinde faction's claim to be the real Shiv Sena for the time being.



According to the Supreme Court, the petitions raised significant constitutional issues relating to the 10th schedule of the Constitution, which deals with disqualification, the powers of the speaker and governor, and judicial review.



The Supreme Court has stated that the constitutional bench's proposition of law in the Nabam Rebia case relating to the 10th schedule is contradictory and requires gap filling to uphold constitutional morality.



"The case raise significant issues that must be addressed by a five-judge constitution bench. List the matter before the constitution bench the day after tomorrow, and the bench will make a decision about the symbol associated with the Election Commission proceeding at the outset "It had stated. However, the subject was not raised.



The Supreme Court had asked the constitution bench to look into constitutional issues such as whether the notice for the removal of the speaker prevents him from continuing to conduct disqualification proceedings; whether a court can hold that an MLA is disqualified by virtue of his/her actions, and what the status of proceedings in the house pending disqualification petitions against the members.



The bench was hearing cases related to the Maharashtra political crisis that resulted in the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The 10th Schedule of the Constitution prohibits elected and nominated members from defecting from their political party and contains stringent anti-defection provisions.



The Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction had previously claimed that party MLAs loyal to Eknath Shinde could only avoid disqualification under the 10th Schedule by merging with another political party.



The bench had asked the Shinde faction to redraft the legal issues of split, merger, defection, and disqualification raised in Thackeray camp petitions that were to be heard.

The Shinde group had said the anti-defection law is not a weapon for a leader who has lost the confidence of his own party to lock his members and somehow hang on.