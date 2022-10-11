Sena vs Sena Row: Shinde Faction Submits 'Shining Sun, Shield & Sword, Peepul Tree' As Options For Party Symbol

The Election Commission yesterday also declared 'Flaming Torch' as the symbol of candidates of the Thackeray faction in the current by-elections.

By JE News Desk
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 11:57 AM IST
Minute Read
Sena vs Sena Row: Shinde Faction Submits 'Shining Sun, Shield & Sword, Peepul Tree' As Options For Party Symbol
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (ANI File Image)

MAHARASHTRA Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday submitted a 'shining sun', 'shield and sword' and 'peepul tree' as the options for his faction's election symbol to the Election Commission of India. The poll body on Monday asked the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena to furnish a list of 3 fresh symbols by October 11.

The Election Commission yesterday also declared 'Flaming Torch' as the symbol of candidates of the Thackeray faction in the current by-election and till the final order is passed in the current dispute.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.