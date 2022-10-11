Sena vs Sena Row: Eknath Shinde Faction Allotted 'Two Swords And Shield' Party Symbol By EC

Election Commission of India on Tuesday allotted the 'Two Swords and Shield symbol' to the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. The same faction was allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' yesterday.

The Election Commission on Saturday, October 8, froze the party name and the 'bow and arrow' symbol after the Shinde faction approached it seeking to prevent the Uddhav Thackeray faction from using them in the bypolls. Issuing a ban order, the poll body said the name and symbol will remain frozen till the dispute between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions are resolved.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led group was on Monday alloted the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and torch as its election symbol. The EC had rejected 3 options, including the Gada (mace) and trident, submitted by the Shinde camp yesterday, refusing to allocate religious symbols.

In its fresh submission, the Shinde faction had sent the options of Sun, Peepal Tree and Shield-Sword.

The poll body on Monday allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' to the Shinde faction and ''Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' to the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray ahead of next month's bypoll.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar referred to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's ties with Congress and said "Congress does not have the right to use Balasaheb's name".

Kesarkar accused the rival faction of "misleading people".

"He (Uddhav Thackeray) is saying that because of 40 MLAs symbol has been seized. But the truth is he was CM because of these 40 MLAs. We left because Sena was leaving Hindutva. MLAs warned you but you didn't listen to them. You could have stopped what happened. Speak the truth in front of people," he said.

Kesarkar claimed that Uddhav Thackeray wanted to go with BJP but was not sure if he will remain Chief Minister and decided to remain with NCP and Congress.

A day after the Election Commission froze the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol of Shiv Sena barring both the rival factions in the party from using it in the upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypolls, the party president and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lambasted the rival Shinde camp saying the "40-headed Ravana froze the bow of Lord Sri Ram".

In a Facebook live, Thackeray said, "I did not expect this decision from the Election Commission. I believe in the judiciary. We will get justice. The 40-headed Ravana froze the bow of Lord Sri Ram. I am sad but angry because you stabbed your mother in the chest. Do not use Balasaheb's name if you have guts."

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 earlier this year.

This came after a faction of Shiv Sena under Shinde shifted the alliance to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP from MVA. Since then, Maharashtra has been witnessing a tussle between both the factions of Sena as to who is the real inheritor of the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

