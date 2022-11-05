Sena Leader Sudhir Suri's Death Was 'Planned', Received Threat Calls From UK, Says Son

A DAY after Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead outside the Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road, Amritsar, his son said that his father received a threat call from the United Kingdoms the night before his murder.

While speaking to the news agency ANI Manik Suri said, "There was a threat call the night before the incident. My father received a call from the UK. The caller introduced himself as Amritpal Singh and said he was sending some men and that his ‘deal is done’… It was planned, four bullets hit him"

He also demanded the status of martyr for the Shiv Sena leader and the suspension of negligent officers among others. "Won't cremate him until our demands are met."

"We're (Suri's family) receiving threatening calls from outside. We've told the DGP and given it in writing too. We're demanding the status of a martyr for my father, suspension of negligent officers and security, and another accommodation for us. Won't cremate him until our demands are met," he added.

After being attacked on Friday, Suri was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Meanwhile, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday said that all angles and conspiracies will be investigated into the murder.

He also mentioned that the accused has been arrested and a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

"It is an unfortunate incident and we condemn it strongly. I have come to review the situation on the spot where the unfortunate incident happened. The assailant has been arrested on the spot and an FIR under Section 302 has been against the accused. The investigation is being done. All the angles including conspiracies behind the murder and all those who are behind the incident are being probed," said DGP Yadav.

The firing reportedly occurred during an agitation. Following the incident, police arrested the accused and recovered the weapons.

(With inputs from ANI)