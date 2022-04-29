Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the first-ever Semicon India 2022 Conference being held in Bengaluru. The aim of the conference is to make India a leader in electronics manufacturing, semi-conductor design, manufacturing and innovation.

Addressing the conference through video conferencing, PM Modi said that semi-conductors are playing a crucial role in the world and the aim is to establish India as "one of the key partners in global semi-conductor supply chains".

"It gives me great pleasure today to welcome you all to the inaugural Semi-con India Conference. I am glad that such a conference is being held in India," the PM said.

"Afterall, semi-conductors are playing a critical role in the world in more ways than we can imagine. It is our collective aim to establish India as one of the key partners in global semi-conductor supply chains.

"We want to work in this direction based on the principle of Hi-tech, high quality and high reliability," he added.

During his address, the Prime Minister laid out six reasons behind India being an attractive investment destination for semi-conductor technologies.

"First, we are building the digital infrastructure to connect over 1.3 billion Indians. Second, we are paving the way for India to lead the next technology revolution. We are on our way to connect six hundred thousand villages with broadband.

He said that the government is investing in developing capabilities in 5G, IoT and clean energy technologies.

Addressing the inaugural session of Semi-con India Conference being held in Bengaluru. https://t.co/D0mtwSQKmo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2022

"Third, India is headed for robust economic growth. We have the world's fastest-growing Startup Eco-system. New unicorns are coming up every few weeks," he said.

PM Modi added that the country's consumption of semi-conductors is expected to surpass USD 80 billion by 2026 and USD 110 billion by 2030.

"Fourth, we have undertaken wide ranging reforms for improving ease of doing business in India. Last year, we abolished more than 25,000 compliances and gave push towards auto-renewal of licenses. Digitisation is also bringing speed and transparency to the regulatory framework," he said.

He also mentioned that India has an "exceptional semi-conductor design talent pool which makes upto 20 per cent of the world's semi-conductor design engineers.

"Fifth, we are investing heavily in skilling and training young Indians for the needs of 21st century," the PM said.

"And Sixth, we have undertaken several measures towards transforming the Indian manufacturing sector. At a time when humanity was fighting a once in a century pandemic, India was not only improving the health of our people but also the health of our economy," he added.

PM Modi also said that earlier industries were ready to do their work but thwre was no "ease of doing business".

"In earlier times, industries were ready to do their work but the government was like a 'Not Gate'. When any input flows into the 'Not Gate', it gets negated. So many needless compliances and no 'ease of doing business. But, we understand that the government must be like the 'And Gate'," he said.

"While the industry works hard, the government must work even harder. India has an appetite for tech and risk-taking. We have put the odds in your favour as far as possible through a supportive policy environment. We have shown that India means business," he added.

Semicon India 2022 Conference:

The Semicon India 2022 Conference will be organised by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology from April 29 – 01 May 2022 at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru. The theme for this year is - Design and Manufacture in India, for the World: Making India a "Semiconductor Nation". Few names that are expected to participate in this conference are Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO MicronAnirudhDevgan, CEO, Cadence, Vinod Dham, Founder Indo-Us venture partners, AjitManocha, President, SEMI, Prof. ArogyaswamiPaulraj, Prof. Emeritus, Stanford. Mr Chandrasekhar also informed that the Ministry looks forward to number of MoUs to be signed during the three day conference forging partnerships & alliances in the semiconductor space.

This conference will serve as the first roadshow in the series of roadshow that Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology will be organising. Global experts from industry and academia involved in semiconductor design and manufacturing and key representatives from Government are proposed to participate in the event.

India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) has also been setup as an Independent Business Division within Digital India Corporation having administrative and financial autonomy to formulate and drive India’s long term strategies for developing semiconductors and display manufacturing facilities and semiconductor design ecosystem. Envisioned to be led by global experts in the Semiconductor and Display industry, ISM will serve as the nodal agency for efficient, coherent and smooth implementation of the schemes.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta