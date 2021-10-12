New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Slamming those who engage in "selective interpretation" of human rights Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said such conduct is not only harmful to the democracy but to these rights as well.

While speaking on the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), PM Modi said similar incidents are seen differently by some people as they describe human rights keeping their own interests in mind.

He added, some people even try to dent the country's image in the name of human rights violations and cautioned others to beware of them.

Though PM Modi did not name any person or organisation, the ruling BJP has been critical of a section of human rights groups, including those with a global presence, for allegedly highlighting cases of human rights violation selectively and in a one-sided manner to target the government.

In his speech, the prime minister cited a number of measures taken by his government to deliver basic needs like toilets, cooking gas, electricity and homes to the poor. He said this has given rise to their aspirations and made them more aware of their rights.

PM Modi also said by making a law against 'triple talaq', his government has bestowed new rights on Muslim women.

Further, the Prime minister spoke about the measures like 26-week maternity leave and a more stringent law for rape to highlight his government's efforts for the empowerment of women.

PM Modi concluded by saying freedom struggle and India's history are a big source of inspiration and values for human rights.

The National Human Rights Commission of India was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights.

NHRC takes cognisance of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and recommends compensation to victims from public authorities besides other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha