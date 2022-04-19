Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Stirring up controversy, a Lingayat seer on Monday alleged that mutts (monasteries) are equally affected due to rampant corruption prevailing in Karnataka as they too pay a commission of 30 per cent to the government to get the sanctioned grants released for them. Reacting to the statements, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government considers the seer's allegations "very seriously".

"If a grant is sanctioned for a swami (seer), it reaches the mutt after 30 per cent deduction. This is the plain truth. Officials clearly tell you that unless the amount is deducted, your project will not start," Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Balehosur Mutt in Shirahatti taluk of Gadag said, as quoted by PTI.

The seer charged that none of the government programmes are happening properly in the state. "There is a pathetic situation of paying 30 per cent commission. The work starts only after paying 30 per cent. Many contractors have stopped their works. There are only talks but no development is happening. Many MLAs fix the rate first before starting the work," the Swamiji claimed.

He added that this was not just his accusation but that of the people of the state and demanded that corruption must stop. "There is big injustice happening to northern Karnataka. There is no system in place in northern Karnataka. Roads, bus services, education, schools are in bad shape. There is shortage of teachers here. Irrigation works are pathetic," the seer said.

Commenting on the allegations made by the Lingayat seer, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as quoted by PTI, said, "He (the seer) is a great swamiji with a great track record. The entire state knows it. I only request His Holiness to give the entire details as to who paid, for what purpose it was paid and whom it was paid to. We will certainly inquire and go into the depth of the case so that a thorough probe would be conducted".

Opposition targets Bommai-led BJP government:

The seer's charge, though, gave the opposition Congress ammunition to target the ruling BJP. Allocation of grants to mutts and monasteries is not new in Karnataka. Successive governments have been releasing funds for mutts to carry out their religious and social works

"It is a matter of shame that the BJP, which calls itself as a saviour of dharma (righteousness), is eating 30 per cent commission into the grants sanctioned for monasteries and temples," former chief minister Siddaramaiah said, adding, "How is your ‘Dharma Rakshana' (protection of righteousness) when you take commission from God?”.

