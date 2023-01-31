Seeking Share Like Nitish Did While He Challenged Lalu: JDU Leader Upendra Kushwaha

AMID Rift with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, JDU Parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday linked his rebellion to the challenge that Nitish Kumar had thrown to RJD president Lalu Prasad three decades ago.

While talking to reporters, the disgruntled leader said that he had "boundless reverence" (agaadh shraddha) for Kumar but insisted that the septuagenarian was no longer able to exercise his own volition, resulting in JD(U)'s vulnerability.

"I have been asked to clarify what I meant by claiming my own share (hissa) in the party. I am doing that today", Kushwaha said.

"I am speaking of the same share that Nitish Kumar had demanded at the famous rally of 1994 when Lalu Prasad was reluctant to give our leader his due," he added.

Bihar | CM said that I was given a lot of respect as I was made the Chairman of the Parliamentary Board. But it was a 'Jhunjhuna'. Even after being the Chairman of the Parliamentary Board,I cannot nominate a member. No attention was paid to my suggestions: Upendra Kushwaha, JD(U) pic.twitter.com/xAP6h8FBqt — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

Kushwaha, who had returned to JD(U) after merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, rued that as parliamentary board chief, he enjoyed no powers.

The post was a mere "jhunjhuna" (a child's rattle), he said. He also dismissed as a "lollipop" the membership of the legislative council he was rewarded with soon after returning to JD(U).

"I have in the past renounced my berths in the Rajya Sabha and later in the union council of ministers ... The party may take back my party post and strip me of my status as an MLC if it thinks these are big privileges bestowed on me," he added.

Meanwhile, Kushwaha also claimed that unlike in 2013 when the JD(U) had its first break up with the BJP, "the spectre of disintegration now looms large on our party".

"But I must point out that in his own public statements, the CM has kept saying that all his moves, realignment with BJP in 2017, parting of ways last year and joining the Mahagathbandhan and even choice of candidates in elections have been at the instance of others. There lies the problem. He is not exercising his own judgement".

Kushwaha also alleged that the extremely backward classes are getting increasingly disenchanted with JD(U). Referring to the attack on his convoy in Bhojpur district on Monday, Kushwaha alleged that the local administration had tried to hush up the matter and sought the personal intervention of either the director general of police or the chief secretary.