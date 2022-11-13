'See Us As Victims, Not Killers': Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict After Release

Ravichandran, one of the six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi murder case, was released from the Madurai Central Prison following the Supreme Court order, in Madurai on Saturday. (Image: ANI)

After the Supreme Court set free six people convicted in the assassination case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, one of the convicts, RP Ravichandran, said that the people should see them as "victims instead of terrorists or killers". Released from the Madurai Central Prison on Saturday night, he said that time will judge them as "innocents".

"The people of north India should see us as victims instead of terrorists or killers. Time and power determine who is a terrorist or a freedom fighter but time will judge us as innocent, even if we bear the blame for being terrorists," ANI quoted them as saying.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) group during a public rally. Seven people were convicted in the killing and sentenced to death for their roles. These included Nalini Sriharan, RP Ravichandran, Jayakumar, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and AG Perarivalan.

Of these, AG Perarivalan was released in May, after the Supreme Court evoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Following his release, Nalini and Ravichandran had approached the apex court seeking to be freed. On Saturday, they were let out by the SC on the grounds of having good conduct in jail.

Earlier, Nalini Sriharan, one of the six convicts in the case, expressed her gratitude to the Tamil Nadu and central governments for extending "help" to her during her punishment of 32 years and said that she wants to be with her family.

Sriharan, who is the longest-serving woman prisoner serving a life sentence in the country, was released from the Vellore jail on Saturday following an order from the Supreme Court on Friday, freeing all six convicts, including RP Ravichandran, in the case.

Upon walking out of the jail after 32 years, she thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for their support. "I want to be with my family. All members of my family have been waiting for such a long time. I want to thank the State and Central govt. They helped us a lot during this period," she said.

She remarked on the order passed by the two-judge bench of Justice BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna who took into consideration the good conduct of convicts in the prison, and said that the judges have studied their cases and they know "what is wrong and what is correct".

"Our judges know everything. They have studied our case. They know what is wrong and what is correct and what they can do, they have done it," she said.

In the year 2000, Nalini Sriharan's sentence was reduced to a life term. Later in the year 2014, the sentence of the other six convicts was also reduced, and during the same year, the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalitha recommended the release of all the seven convicts in the case.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier recommended the premature release of convicts saying that its 2018 aid and advice for the remission of their life sentence is binding upon the Governor.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to release six convicts including Nalini Sriharan of the assassination case of the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. "I welcome the Supreme Court Verdict on the release of six persons," Stalin said in a tweet on Friday.

"This judgment of the Supreme Court is proof that the decisions of the government elected by the people should not be shelved by the governors in the appointed positions," he said.