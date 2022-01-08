Nagpur | Jagran News Desk: The security outside the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters and Hedgewar Bhavan in Maharashtra's Nagpur has been tightened after senior state police officials said that some terrorists of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) conducted a recce of some "important places" in the city.

Briefing the reporters, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that the security has also been beefed up in several other central government offices and other sensitive locations.

Kumar said that the Nagpur Police has deployed additional security banned any kind of photography or flying drones in a two-km radius vicinity of the RSS headquarters. He also said that a case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and is being investigated by the Crime Branch.

"Yesterday, we received information that a few Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists conducted a recce of some places in Nagpur," Kumar said, "they conducted recce on the Sangh headquarters building in Nagpur. It is understood that recce has been done not only at the Sangh headquarters but also at important places in Nagpur."

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is headquartered in Nagpur where Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and important office bearers of the Sangh reside. There is also Hedgewar Bhavan at Reshimbagh. It is understood that Jaish-e-Mohammed did recce of important places including these two places," news agency ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

Maharashtra has been under constant threat from terrorists. Last year, a high alert was issued for state capital Mumbai after intel of Khalistani terror attacks on New Year's eve. The police also hightened security at all key places, including major stations of Mumbai, Dadar, Bandra, Churchgate, CSMT and Kurla.

"Information was received that Khalistani elements could carry out terrorist attacks in the city, after which the Mumbai Police has been on alert," the Mumbai Police had said, adding that leaves of officials were cancelled.

