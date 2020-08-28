Security forces gun down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district
In yet another success, security forces on Friday gunned down two unidentified terrorists following an encounter in the Kiloora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
Publish Date: Fri, 28 Aug 2020 05:36 PM IST
Posted By: Shashikant Sharma