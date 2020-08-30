The security forces on Sunday morning gunned down three militants, taking the total number of terrorists eliminated in the Valley in last 48 hours to ten.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In a hard-hitting response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Valley, at least ten terrorists were killed by security forces in last 48 hours across Jammu and Kashmir, said officials, adding that one terrorist has also surrendered.

The security forces on Sunday morning gunned down three militants, taking the total number of terrorists eliminated in the Valley in last 48 hours to ten. On Saturday, the security forces said that three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed while four were killed in an operation on Friday.

The security forces, however, informed that two jawans were also martyred in the operations in the last 48 hours, adding that huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from all the three operations.

Here are the complete details of the three different operations in Jammu and Kashmir:

August 28:

The security forces eliminated four terrorists, including former Jammu and Kashmir police constable, identified as Shakoor Parray who was the district commander of the Al-Badr outfit, on Friday in the Shopian district while one had surrendered. The other militants who were killed were identified as Suhail Bhat, Zubair Nengroo and Shakir-ul-Jabbar.

August 29:

On Saturday, the security forces informed that three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants were gunned down in an encounter in the Pulwama districts, adding that an Army jawan also lost his life during the operation. The slain terrorists were identified as Adil Hafiz, Arshid Ahmad Dar and Rouf Ahmad Mir.

August 30:

Three militants were killed by security forces in Srinagar on Sunday, adding that an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police also lost his life during the operation. The identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be identified.

While India has given a hard response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has appealed to youth lured into militancy in the valley to shun the path of violence and destruction, saying it has not proved beneficial.

He also expressed hope that all those who have been lured to join the militancy will choose the right path by surrendering and will shun the path of violence and destruction. "Our neighbouring country is always looking to disturb the situation here, but one thing is sure it's all evil design will fail as in the past," he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army last month had said that nearly 300 terrorists waiting at the launchpads across the border to infiltrate into India. "Inputs indicate that their launchpads are fully occupied. If we've to guess, it could be anything between 250-300 terrorists presently occupying the launchpads opposite," Major General Virendra Vats, GOC 19 Infantry Division, Baramullah had said.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma