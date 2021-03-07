Sticky Bombs are also known as a hand grenade, and it works when someone pulls the handle of the grenade. This was first produced in the Second World War.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday have redrawn the standard operating procedure and advised the general public to not leave their vehicles unattended amid fears over sticky bombs

Quoting officials, news agency PTI reported that sticky bombs were recovered in the Samba region of Jammu as Pakistan dropped the sticky bombs with the help of drones. The sticky bombs were found on International Border on February 14. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir police also recovered an arms consignment consisting of the sticky bombs last month.

Earlier, a video originated in the name of People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), from across the border on the internet. In the video, a voice-over was given in the Kashmiri language, and the video also had an explanation of how to use this bomb for the prominent damage of the target. The video also had details of the sticky bombs and instructions about their usage and their mechanism. After this, the security forces decided to redraw its Standard Operating Procedures (SoP).

What are sticky bombs?

Sticky Bombs are also known as a hand grenade, and it works when someone pulls the handle of the grenade. This was first produced in the Second World War. It is also known as Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and it has an in-built magnet in it that can easily be placed on any vehicle, and the person who is generating it could explode it with the help of a timer or a remote.

The maximum use of sticky bombs was found in Afghanistan where they used it against the US forces. It was also used in Iraq and Syria where they used it against the government forces.

