Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Following the controversy around Javed Akhtar's remarks on the RSS, security was beefed up outside the residence of the writer-lyricist in Mumbai on Monday after a Maharashtra BJP MLA demanded an apology from him over his remark, a police official said. Akhtar had allegedly compared the RSS with the Taliban during an interview.

Adequate police bandobast has been done outside Akhtar's residence near the ISKCON temple in the Juhu area, the official said, adding that security personnel, including women constables, were deployed outside the lyricist's home.

Akhtar recently told a news channel that the right-wing all over the world has an uncanny similarity. "The Taliban want an Islamic country. These people want to make a Hindu Rashtra," the lyricist said without naming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

BJP MLA and state party spokesperson Ram Kadam condemned Akhtar's remark. The legislator from Mumbai said no film involving Akhtar will be allowed to be screened in the country until he apologises to Sangh functionaries over his comments. "Before making these remarks, he should have thought that people with the same ideology [as RSS] are running the [Union] government now and are fulfilling raj dharma [duty of governance]," Kadam was quoted as saying.

A few other leaders from the BJP also condemned the writer's comment and stated that Akhtar should be sent to Afghanistan.

The Shiv Sena, which shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, on Monday said Akhtar was "completely wrong" in comparing the RSS with the Taliban. "How can you say those who favour the concept of a Hindu Rashtra are of Talibani mindset? We don't agree with this," an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

"Despite being a Hindu majority country, we have raised the flag of secularism. The proponents of Hindutva only want that Hindus shouldn't be sidelined." "You can have differences with the RSS, but to call their philosophy Talibani is completely wrong," Shiv Sena's mouthpiece added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha