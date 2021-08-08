After receiving the bomb threat, Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was immediately deployed at the airport. However, after finding the threat "non - specific" the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was terminated from the airport. Even though the threat was "non-specific" security at the Delhi airport has been tightened.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Security was beefed up at the Delhi airport after a bomb threat e-mail to IGI police station heeded about the terrorist outfit Al Qaeda planning to carry an attack at the IGI airport. However, after a thorough investigation led by airport authorities, it turned out that the threat was “non-specific.”

The IGI airport as quoted by ANI said "On Saturday, IGI police station informed Airline Operations Control Center (AOCC) at the airport about a bomb threat e-mail received with the subject of planned bomb blast by Al Qaeda Sargana at IGI airport stating that Karanbir Suri alias Mohamad Jalal and Karanbir Suri's wife Shaily Sharda alias Haseena are coming to India on Sunday from Singapore and plan to put the Bomb on IGI in 1-3 days."

While examining the threat mail, the Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) at the IGI airport found that previously a similar threat message was received. The earlier message also carried the names of the same couple and a similar language detailing the bomb threat.

All the concerned agencies were informed about the threat by the Delhi airport as per the standard operating procedure. On the other hand, all the security personnel was on high alert due to the threat. Meanwhile, an anti-sabotage check was performed by the SOCC at all the IGI airport terminals, access control, vehicle checking at entry nakas, and patrolling of the AOR were intensified.

However, the airport authorities as quoted by ANI informed that "At about 7.18 pm, the threat was declared as non-specific and BTAC was terminated at about 7.22 pm."

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have also been requested to intervene in the investigation report of earlier threat messages which involved the same couple and also to check the e-mail source.

