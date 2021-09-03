A tunnel which dates back to British-era gets discovered from Delhi Legislative Assembly. The secret tunnel connects Assembly' room to Red-fort. Scroll to know more

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: In the Delhi Legislative assembly on Thursday, September 2, a tunnel like structure was discovered. According to reports, this tunnel which was discovered in the Legislative assembly dates back to the British era. This tunnel goes to the Red Fort in Chandni Chowk from inside the room. The tunnel was used then to bring freedom fighters to the court.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that the tunnel connects the legislative assembly to Red Fort and was used by the Britishers to avoid reprisal while moving freedom fighters.

When I became an MLA in 1993, there was hearsay about a tunnel present here that goes till Red Fort and I tried to search for its history. But there was no clarity over it," he said.

He further added,"Now we have got the mouth of the tunnel but we are not digging it further as all the paths of the tunnel have been destroyed due to metro projects and sewer installations."

Delhi Legislative Assembly at the time before Independence was used as Central Legislative Assembly after Britishers shifted the capital from Kolkata to Delhi in 1912, it was turned into a court in year 1926.

On further plans on the tunnel, Ram Niwas Goel said, "This place has a very rich history in the context of the freedom struggle. We intend to renovate it in a way that tourists and visitors can get a reflection of our history. The room will be turned into a tourist attraction by next independence day and the work for the same has already started. It will be a shrine for freedom fighters."

Adding to rich history of Delhi, this room will attract many tourist. This British-era tunnel has raised a hope to find many more secret part of architect from the history that is undiscovered till now.

Posted By: Ashita Singh