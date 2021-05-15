The Health Ministry said that people must continue following appropriate COVID behaviour, noting that spores of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, continues to be present in air and can lead to loss of vision.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With India reporting a dip in active coronavirus cases, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday lauded the containment efforts by the Centre and state government but expressed concerns over secondary infections -- fungal and bacterial -- that are causing more mortality.

Addressing a press conference, the Health Ministry said that people must continue following appropriate COVID behaviour, noting that spores of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, continues to be present in air and can lead to loss of vision.

"This disease (Mucormycosis) can affect the face, infecting nose, orbit of eye, or brain, which can cause even vision loss. It can also spread to the lung," AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Misuse of steroids is a major cause behind this infection (Mucormycosis). Chances of fungal infection increase in the patients who are diabetic, COVID positive and are taking steroids. To prevent it, we should stop the misuse of steroids," he added.

The Health Ministry also urged people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. It said that a total of 18.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country. This includes 12.74 crore people above the age of 45 years, 1.62 crore healthcare workers, 2.25 crore frontline workers and 42.59 lakh people between the age of 18-44 years who have received their first dose.

"Single-dose vaccination coverage among healthcare workers is 89 per cent at the national level. It's 95 per cent in Rajasthan, 96 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and 99 per cent in Chhattisgarh. In Delhi, it stands at 78 per cent, which is 11 per cent below the national average. It should be taken to above 95 per cent," ANI quoted NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul as saying.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal said that the containment efforts of the government is working and the overall COVID-19 positivity rate in India, which stood at 21.9 per cent last week, has now fallen to 19.8 per cent.

He also spoke of 'e-Sanjeevani OPD' which is a telemedicine platform that facilitates free online medical consultation to all citizens of India, as well as provides for online prescription of medicines.

He said this 'Stay Home OPD' is operational in 28 states and has so far provided over 30,000 consultations by more than 17,000 doctors.

India in a day recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases have reduced to 36,73,802 and comprise 15.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.83 per cent, it stated.

