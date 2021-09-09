About resuming physical classes in schools, the government officials said no scientific body or evidence suggests that vaccination of children should be a condition for reopening schools.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the possible third wave of COVID-19 in October-November, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that India is still going through the second wave of the deadly virus and it is not over yet. The Health Ministry also said that the overall declining trend is a little less than 50 per cent which was there in the first wave.

Addressing a press conference on COVID Updates in the country, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said that 35 districts in the country are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent while in 30 districts it is between five to 10 per cent.

"The overall declining trend is a little less than 50 per cent which was there in the first wave. We're are still witnessing 2nd surge; it's not over”, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Bhushan said that out of the total COVID-19 cases reported in India during the last week, Kerala accounted for over 68 per cent of the cases. Of the 43,263 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, over 32,000 cases are from Kerala, he said.

About the vaccination drive, the government said in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh all people above 18 years got at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India crossed 72 crore on Thursday, he said.

"Eighteen per cent of India's adult population received both doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine while 58 per cent were administered at least one dose," Bhushan said.

“Vaccinating children is not a condition for reopening schools. This criterion is not acceptable anywhere in the world, no scientific body, epidemiological evidence suggests it as a condition...However, vaccination of staff is desirable”, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan