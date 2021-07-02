“India has administered over 34 crore doses (of COVID vaccine), maximum across the world. This is followed by the US with 32.8 Crore doses and the UK with 7.79 crore doses.” Lav Agarwal said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government on Friday cautioned that people should not lower their guard as the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. Stressing on vaccination and following COVID protocol involving social distancing measures an official said that people cannot and should not lower their guard in order to better the COVID-related situation in India.

In talks with Johnson & Johnson to procure single-dose vaccine: Govt

Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) said in a media briefing that the government is in talks with Johnson & Johnson to procure their single-dose vaccine. Dr Paul added that the J&J single dose vaccine will also be produced by Hyderabad-based Bio E. “We are in talks with Johnson & Johnson regarding their single-dose vaccine. Their vaccine is being produced outside. As per the plan, this vaccine will also be produced in Hyderabad's Bio E,” Dr Paul said.

Administering ‘maximum vaccines’, 90 per cent frontline workers fully vaccinated: Govt

Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal told media on Friday that India is administering the maximum vaccines right now to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“India has administered over 34 crore doses (of COVID vaccine), maximum across the world. This is followed by the US with 32.8 Crore doses and the UK with 7.79 crore doses.” Lav Agarwal said. Agarwal added that nearly 80 per cent healthcare workers, 90 per cent frontline workers have been administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in India.

India saw a single-day rise of 46,617 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,04,58,251, while the national recovery rate has crossed 97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,00,312 with 853 daily fatalities.

