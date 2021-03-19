Maharashtra Coronavirus News: Home to India's commercial capital Mumbai, the western state reported 25,833 new infections taking the overall caseload in the state to 23,96,340.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: New COVID-19 cases in India rose by the most in the last three months as a second wave of coronavirus pandemic gathered momentum with Maharashtra recording the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. Home to India's commercial capital Mumbai, the western state reported 25,833 new infections taking the overall caseload in the state to 23,96,340. The earlier record was 24,886 cases, reported on September 11 last year.

Earlier this week, a team sent by the Centre to review the COVID-19 situation had reported that the state is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus. The state had yesterday recorded 23,179 new coronavirus cases -- nearly 30 per cent higher than the day before.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 60 per cent of all active cases and 45 per cent of new deaths are concentrated in Maharashtra only. On March 1, an average of 7,741 new cases were being reported. By March 15, the number increased to an average of 13,527. The positivity rate on March 1 used to be 11 per cent, which rose to 16 per cent by March 15 in the state.

In Maharashtra, Nagpur city on the second consecutive day recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 2,926, followed by 2,877 in Mumbai and 2,791 in Pune city. Pune division comprising civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts of Pune, Solapur and Satara reported cumulative 5,583 new cases, the highest among the divisions.

The state ordered a fresh lockdown in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month after infections rose to a multi-month high earlier this week. New cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks in Maharashtra's industrial towns such as Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik and Nagpur, known for their automobile, pharmaceutical and textile factories.

During the interaction of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday over the surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray sought approval for starting more vaccination centres to expedite inoculation in the state and demanded that Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute be allowed to produce the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thackeray said those centres or hospitals which have the capability to conduct vaccination should be allowed to do so, adding that efforts will be taken to vaccinate three lakh people daily in the state.

