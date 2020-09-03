New Delhi| Jagran News Desk| Dashrat Manjhi redefined the contours of unadulterated love by breaking the mountain of Gehlaur village in Bihar. He was also known as the mountain man. He single-handedly paved a way through a hill by using hammer and chisel. It took him 22 years of hard work. Now, another man from Bihar has acheived something similar.

The man identified as Laungi Bhuiyan dug a five-kilometer long canal to fight poverty of the people of Kothilwa village located on the border of Imamganj and Bankebazar block, Gaya. He excavated the five-kilometer long, four-feet-wide and three feet deep canal in 20 years.

According to Hindustan, Laungi Bhuiyan helped the famers of village to provide water to their fields. Laungi felt bad as the youth of the village were leaving their family and were moving to cities to earn a livelihood. He said that 20 years ago, in the year 2001, he saw the exodus and was saddened by it. However, he noticed a huge source of water in the village and started to dig the canal.

“When I started the excavation, people scoffed at me and call me crazy. However, it didn’t bother me”, Laungi told Hindustan.

Village chief Vishupat Singh Bhota said that he is seeking government help for the leftover work.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma