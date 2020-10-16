The second batch of Rafale fighters will arrive in India by the first week of November.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what will be a boost for India's air power, the second batch of Rafale fighter jets will likely join the Indian Air Force in the first week of November.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the second batch of Rafales, which will consist 3 to 4 fighter jets, will arrive at the Ambala airbase in Haryana in November.

"The second batch of 3-4 Rafale fighter jets would be arriving in India by the first week of November from France and preparations are on for their arrival in the country," ANI quoted government sources as saying.

"With the induction of these aircraft, the IAF would have 8-9 fighter aircraft which will be operationalised within a few days in view of the ongoing situation," they said.

The first batch of Rafale jets had arrived in India on July 28. They, however, were inducted officialy in the Indian Air Force on September 10. They were inducted in Ambala in presence of the French Defence Minister Florence Parry and Indian Chief Of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat along with the IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria.

The Rafale jets have been deployed in the Ladakh region in wake of the ongoing military standoff with China. The Indian Air Force will also deploy a squadron of the Rafale fighter jets at Hashimara in West Bengal. Over the last few months, tensions between India and China have escalated in eastern Ladakh and both sides have deployed their heavy weapons in the region.

In September of 2016, India signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets for over 7.8 billion euros to arrest the fall of combat squadrons and meet urgent requirements on the eastern and western fronts.

