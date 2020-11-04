The second batch of Rafale fighter jets arrived in India on Wednesday after flying non-stop from France, the Indian Air Force has confirmed

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second batch of Rafale fighter jets arrived in India on Wednesday after flying non-stop from France, the Indian Air Force has confirmed. Taking to twitter, the IAF said the three jets arrived in the country at 8:14 pm.

The first batch of five Rafale jets had flown into India on July 29 and officially inducted in the IAF on September 10 at the Ambala Air Base in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly.

Second batch of IAF #Rafale aircraft arrived in India at 8:14 pm on 04 Nov 20 after flying non-stop from France. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 4, 2020

News agency ANI reported that the three jets took off from the French airbase and reached India after three mid-air refuelling en route. The eight-hour flight showcased the long-range operational capability of the IAF.

The Rafale jets, known for air-superiority and precision strikes, are India''s first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 year after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia. The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA''s Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile, Scalp cruise missile and MICA weapons system will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.

The Rafale jets have been deployed in the Ladakh region in wake of the ongoing military standoff with China. The Indian Air Force will also deploy a squadron of the Rafale fighter jets at Hashimara in West Bengal. Over the last few months, tensions between India and China have escalated in eastern Ladakh and both sides have deployed their heavy weapons in the region.

