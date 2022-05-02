Noida | Jagran News Desk: With the festivals of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya falling on same day, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has tightened the curbs and imposed Section 144 in the district till May 31 to check the spread of the contagious COVID-19 infection.

"No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering of Namaz in public places will not be allowed," said the Gautam Budh Nagar Police said, adding that wearing of masks at public places would be compulsory.

"Social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained with proper COVID-19 guidelines," the police said while stating that the use of loudspeakers will be completely prohibited on the premises and nearby areas of the exam centres.

Also, shopkeepers will not be allowed to sell or rent any loudspeaker or any such equipment to anyone without permission from officials.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that no religious procession would be allowed without permission during the upcoming festive season.

"No religious procession should be taken out without due permission. Before giving permission, an affidavit should be taken from the organiser regarding the maintenance of peace and harmony. Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New programmes should not be given unnecessary permission," Adityanath had said at a review meet.

He had also said that religious programmes should be held only at designated places and it should be ensured that no religious event takes place by disrupting roads or traffic.

He had also cancelled the leaves of all police and administrative officials till May 4 and asked all those on leave to report within 24 hours.

"Those who are currently on leave must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours. This arrangement should be ensured by the Chief Minister's Office," he said, according to an official statement.

Adityanath had stated that the safety of every single citizen in Uttar Pradesh is the primary responsibility of his government, saying "we always have to be alert and careful about this responsibility of ours."

Posted By: Ashita Singh