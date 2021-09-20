The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday seized Sea Cucumbers worth Rs 8 crores in Tamil Nadu. Sea cucumbers are in high demand in China and Southeast Asia. Scroll to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday seized two tonnes of sea cucumber worth Rs 8 crores in Tamil Nadu's Mandapam. Based on a tip-off about the illegal transshipment of these cucumbers, officials tracked the boat down and arrested the boat involved in alleged smuggling.

According to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, ICG teams were deployed in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay areas to effectively cordon the boat's likely escape by sea route. Subsequently, the boat was found anchored about 15 km off Vedalai South of Mandapam without its crew at 10.30 am on Sunday and was boarded by the team of Coast Guard.

As per TN Forest Department, "The boarding team of ICGS H-183 recovered 200 gunny bags of sea cucumber weighing 2,000 kg. The boat was found anchored about 15 km off Vedalai South of Mandapam without its crew…the value of seized sea cucumbers is reported to be about eight crores INR (Rs 8 crore)."

The value of seized sea cucumbers is reported to be about Rs 8 Crores. On investigation, it was revealed that the consignment was planned for transshipment across the International Maritime Boundary Line during dark hours.

It may be recalled that earlier in the month of July, the ICG had seized about 1200 kg of sea cucumber in Mandapam and apprehended two persons.

What is Sea cucumber?

Sea Cucumbers aka Shark fins or fish maws are marine animals with leathery skin and elongated bodies. They live on the seafloors throughout the world. These sea cucumbers are used in traditional folk medicine to treat a wide variety of ailments.

Why sea cucumbers are expensive?

They are considered as highly-prized luxury seafood with a status of wealth and they also have medicinal properties. they are used to treat sed to treat ailments like arthritis, cancer, frequent urination, and impotence and other diseases. Sea cucumbers are in high demand in China and Southeast Asia.

Sea cucumber in India is treated as an endangered species listed under schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. It is primarily smuggled from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka in fishing vessels from Ramanathapuram and Tuticorin districts.

Posted By: Ashita Singh