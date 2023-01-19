Scoot Airlines Issue Apology After Its Flight Takes Off Without 35 Passengers From Amritsar

Scoot apologised for the inconvenience caused due to the rescheduling of a flight from Amritsar to Singapore. (Image: Reuters)

HOURS after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a probe into how a Singapore-bound flight took off ahead of schedule, leaving 35 passengers behind at the Amritsar airport, Budget carrier Scoot on Thursday apologised for the inconvenience caused due to the rescheduling of a flight from Amritsar to Singapore.

Explaining the inconvenience caused to passengers, a Scoot spokesperson said the flight was rescheduled to depart Amritsar at 3:45 pm on January 18 instead of the original departure time of 7:55 pm due to inclement weather conditions affecting departures.

According to the airline, all the passengers were informed about rescheduled time through the mail. An airport official told ANI that the travel agent, who booked the tickets for 30 people in a group, had not informed them (passengers) about the change in flight timings due to which the airline flew with the passengers who had reported on time.

As a result, there was an uproar at the airport, and those who had been left behind protested. They registered their complaint with the authorities concerned at the airport. After Airport authorities contacted the airline officials they were informed that the passengers were informed about the change in flight time via e-mail.

"Scoot sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused. We are currently working to provide affected customers with the necessary assistance," said the low-cost airliner, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines which operates with full international services, PTI quoted.

Earleir, a similar incident was reported from Bengaluru airport where a Go First Delhi-bound flight took off leaving 55 passengers who were on their way to the flight via a shuttle bus. The passengers who were left behind were reportedly accommodated on another flight four hours later.

Following this, the DDCA issued a show cause notice to the Chief Operation Officer of Go First airlines as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.