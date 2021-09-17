LIVE SCO Summit 2021 Updates: It is expected that PM Modi in his address will raise the Afghanistan issue. Since the Taliban captured Kabul, India has maintained that Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism against any other country.

Dushanbe (Tajikistan) | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday in Tajikistan's Dushanbe. In his address, which is expected to take place between 11.30 and 11.45 am, PM Modi will likely raise the Afghanistan issue. Since the Taliban captured Kabul, India has maintained that Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism against any other country.

Ahead of the SCO Summit, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Iran, Armenia and Uzbekistan and discussed the Afghanistan situation. Later in the day, Jaishankar will attend a meeting on Afghanistan with the heads of state of SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

11:21 hours: Earlier, a Times of India report claimed that PM Modi won't name Taliban in address at the SCO Summit.

10:41 hours: The 21st meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State will be held on September 17 in Dushanbe in a hybrid format. The meeting will be chaired by the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Indian delegation and address the plenary session of the summit via video-link, said the MEA earlier.

10:00 hours: Later in the day, Jaishankar will attend a meeting on Afghanistan with the heads of state of SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

9:35 hours: The 3rd round of Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between India and Costa Rica was held in San Jose yesterday. Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship and expressed satisfaction at the progress made so far, says Ministry of External Affairs.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, health and pharma, Science and Technology and development partnership. The Costa Rican side agreed to consider easing of visa process for Indian professionals and their family members, it said.

9:15 hours: Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

The EAM conveyed that India had never subscribed to any clash of civilisations theory. He said that India and China had to deal with each other on merits and establish a relationship based on mutual respect. For this, it was necessary that China avoid viewing our bilateral relations from the perspective of its relations with third countries, said the MEA.

9:00 hours: Ahead of the SCO Summit, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Iran, Armenia and Uzbekistan and discussed the Afghanistan situation.

8:25 hours: India, since Taliban captured Kabul, has always maintained that Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism against any other country.

8:10 hours: In his address, PM Modi is expected to raise the Afghanistan issue and humanitarian crisis that has emerged there since the Taliban captured Kabul.

8:05 hours: PM Modi will address the SCO Summit on Friday at around 11.30 am.

8:00 hours: The annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will take place on Friday in Tajikistan's Dushanbe.

