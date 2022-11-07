Schools To Reopen, Construction Ban Remains As Delhi Air Quality Improves; What's Allowed, What's Not

WITH the national capital witnessing slight improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI), several bans that were imposed earlier, were lifted on Monday including the closing of schools, ban on the entry of trucks and others in Delhi.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that primary schools in the city will reopen from Wednesday. The government also amended directions for work from home and for government offices.

Meanwhile, schools for classes 1-9 in Noida will also open in Noida from November 9.

Additionally, the ban on entry of trucks into Delhi has been lifted, which means that there is no ban on entry of trucks and non-BS 6 diesel light motor vehicles are allowed.

Earlier this week, the Aam Aadmi Party announced a mandatory 50 per cent work-from-home for government offices, and a similar advisory was issued for private offices, which has been revoked now.

However, curbs on BS III petrol vehicles and BS IV diesel vehicles will still continue in Delhi, as the ban was imposed under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The ban on private demolition and construction work will also continue, Gopal Rai said in the briefing.

Though there has been a slight improvement in the air quality index of the national capital, it still continues to witness bad air. On Monday, the AQI of Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 356, in the 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 364 and continued to remain in the 'very poor category, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

According to data released by the "Air Quality Early Warning System Delhi", the quality of air is to further deteriorate in Delhi in the coming days.

"The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remains in the very poor category from November 8 to November 9," it said in a press release, adding that the forecast for the subsequent six days is likely to remain largely in the very Poor category.