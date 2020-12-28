Schools Reopening News: Some states have decided to resume classes in first week of January while Delhi government has said that the schools will remain closed until the arrival of vaccine.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government may have allowed schools to reopen in a graded manner amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it has left the final decision on the states. While some states allowed reopening of schools for students of Class 9 to 12, several others are not in favour of calling the junior classes to schools as yet.

Some states have decided to resume classes in first week of January while Delhi government has said that the schools will remain closed until the arrival of vaccine. Here are the state-wise updates on reopening of schools and colleges:

Bihar

The Nitish Kumar government has allowed schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges, coaching centres, medical and engineering colleges to reopen from January 4.

The classes will commence with 50 per cent strength and all the institutions will have to follow Covid-19 protocol. The government will take a call on resuming junior classes after reviewing the situation on January 18.

As per the notification, the state education department will distribute free masks to every students and schools have been directed to follow all the guidelines pertaining to the pandemic and disaster management law along with social distancing guidelines.

Parents will have to give consent for their wards to attend the educational institutions and those choosing to attend classes online from home will be allowed to continue. Students will have to submit a self-declaration form detailing their travel history and medical condition.

Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last month said that schools and colleges in the national capital were unlikely to reopen unless a vaccine for coronavirus arrives. He had announced on October 30 that schools will remain closed until further orders, saying parents were not in favour of sending their ward to schools yet.

Uttar Pradesh

The schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh were reopened on December 7, with several safety guidelines set into place by the state government and the health department. It is mandatory for all students and school staff to follow strict social distancing, thermal checks at entry points and wear masks.

Earlier this month, the Allahabad High Court expressed its concern about the reopening of schools in Uttar Pradesh amid the Covid-19 pandemic. "It has been informed that schools and colleges in the state of UP have been opened since December 7. It is a matter of concern whether the teachers and students would follow the Covid-19 guidelines. There is always a possibility that young children might violate the guidelines," a bench of justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar observed.

Maharashtra

The state education department allowed schools to resume physical classes on alternate days for classes 9 to 12 from November 23. Most civic corporations, including Mumbai, Thane and Nashik did not allow reopening, but schools reopen in several other parts of the state.

The schools in the urban and rural areas of Nashik city in Maharashtra will reopen from January 4 for the students of Classes 9 to 1. The private and public schools in Pune will also reopen from January 4 for Classes 9 to 12.

Karnataka

Karnataka will open schools for the students studying in Classes 6 to 12. The students of Classes 6 to 9 will be required to show written consent from their parents.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has reopened schools for classes 10 and 12 from 18 December. Schools have been opened in Haryana for Classes 10 and 12 from December 14, whereas classes for students of classes 9 and 11 started from December 21.

Assam

Assam has decided to reopen the schools and all other educational institutes from January 1, 2021. All institutes from elementary to university level will be resuming normal functioning from January 1.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta